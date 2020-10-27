‘Why I Left, I Don’t Understand’- Alexander Hleb Regrets Arsenal Exit

Former Arsenal playmaker, Alexander Hleb says he regrets his exit from the English Premier League side.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s ”In Lockdown” Podcast on Tuesday, the winger and attacking midfielder admitted that his departure for Barcelona in July 2008 was a mistake.

“Of course, Barcelona at that moment was the best team in the world but I was really happy at Arsenal at the time,” the 39-year-old told the North London club’s website.

He added, “I had friends, I enjoyed the coach, I was playing for one of the best teams, the fans, the stadium, everything! The fantastic championship, the Premier League, everything!

“Why I left, I don’t understand. Barca, of course, was the best team at the time and everybody wants something to try but really, I was 100 per cent happy at Arsenal.”

Hleb joined Arsenal in June 2005 from VfB Stuttgart\ for a supposed €15 million fee. He managed to make 89 appearances in his three-year stay at the English outfit. Hleb retired from professional football in 2019