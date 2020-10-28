I Am Shocked By The Level Of Destruction, Minister Laments After Inspecting Destroyed Properties In Calabar

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy Agba, has visited his home state Calabar, the Cross River State capital on inspection of public properties that were destroyed in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

The Minister during the visit on Tuesday expressed shock and likened the scenes of attack to war scenes.

“It’s just like we are coming out of a war. I am shocked beyond expression, with the level of destruction I have seen I cannot find words to express how I feel after looking at the Carnage carried out.

“These are our youths, the property is also our property, we cannot remain like, we must rebuild and come back stronger. We are sorry about the pains of the youths, we know they reacted, and we heard their reaction loud and clear and we will respond appropriately,” Jeddy Agba said.

He called for calm from the youths and assured that the Federal Government is committed to solving youth-related problems.

The Minister announced that 1,000 youths will be employed in each Local Government Area.

He assured that other measures will be put in place by the Federal Government for youth empowerment across the country.

The buildings and properties affected in the attacks include the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital where documents and properties were vandalised, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the West African Examination Council (WAEC) the Basin authority among others.