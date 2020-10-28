Ogun Orders Full Reopening Of Religious Centres, Hotels

Ogun State Government has directed the full reopening of religious centres, businesses, hotels and other entertainment centres in the state.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, the directive was issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor’s spokesman said the religious centres and other public places have been reopened following the success recorded in flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

“Government is aware of the excruciating implications of COVID-19 lockdown but we have emplaced measures and improved on testing to stem the tide,” the governor said.

“Empirical field research indicates that we have managed to stem community spread and treatment of the virus very well.

“We are convinced that the opening of schools and entertainment centres would not harm our people. We would continue to monitor the development.”

The governor had in March ordered the closure of the businesses over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

