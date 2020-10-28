Reps Determined To Resolve ASUU Issues, Empower Youths – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the parliament is determined to resolve the issues facing the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Gbajabiamila disclosed this on Wednesday when he met with a group of young lawmakers from the House under the aegis of ‘Young Parliamentarians Forum’ of the National Assembly in his office.

According to him, some of the demands of the youths following the EndSARS protests would be addressed constitutionally.

“We are determined to resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) matter, and if we can resolve two out of three issues, I think we would have gone a long way to help the lecturers who are on strike,” Gbajabiamila was quoted as saying according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi.

“There’s a bill on vocational education, I think from the 8th Assembly that was even my bill. We’ll pick it up again and pass it to you (Young Parliamentarians Group) to polish it up and add it to whatever ideas you have.”

On youth empowerment, Gbajabiamila said: “This government has done a lot about youth empowerment and is ready to do more. We can never be bereft of ideas.

“If you have anything that we need to look at, the House is willing and ready to add to those ideas. We will be happy to accelerate bills on youth development.”

Speaking on police reforms, the Speaker called for more reformed police that will serve Nigerians better.

He explained that the parliament was liaising with the Nigeria Bar Association in achieving the target of 30 days.

“We gave ourselves 30 days, and since then, we’ve been working night and day, especially with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“We thought the best way to go about it is that we amend the Police Service Commission Act, and that has been done and the report has been concluded and soon, it will be published and be on the floor,” he added.