We Must Do All To Avert Second Wave Of COVID-19, Buhari Charges Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to do everything to avert a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Nigeria’s economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.

“Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown,” he said.

While advising all citizens to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks, and washing of hands, the President noted that the country has so far managed the problem successfully by keeping the numbers as low as possible.

On the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, President Buhari urged all Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for fellow citizens.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to shun all negative tendencies as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and destroy public and private property, reiterating his earlier promise to bring police officers responsible for misconduct as well as the looters to justice.