17 Killed, Several Others Wounded As Bandits Villages In Katsina

At least 17 killed persons have been reported killed and several others wounded in separate reprisal attacks by armed Bandits on Diskuru village in Dandume and Faskari Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Isah Gambo confirmed this to Channels Television in a phone call on Thursday noting that in Diskuru village alone, 12 persons were killed whereas, in Faskari Local Government Area, four (4) members of the vigilante group were killed along with one of the sister security agents.

He said the Air Force came after the attack with their aircraft and followed after the fleeing bandits where many of the Bandits were equally killed.

As at now, Gambo revealed that security personnel is still combing the forest with a view to recovering the corpses of the Bandits that were killed by the Air Force.