Cynthia Morgan Signs Management Deal With Top US Entertainment Firm

Dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, has signed a management deal with a top American entertainment firm, The Facilitator Management.

This was disclosed in a statement by the firm, made available to Channels Television on Thursday.

As the world appears to be increasingly fascinated by the Afrobeat sound, Cynthia’s new PR counsel, Muyiwa Babalola, says together, the firm is committed to utilizing her “raw magic” to continue to exhibit Afrobeat on the world stage and in a more organized dimension.

“The Facilitator Firm is a Full -Service Boutique Artist Management, Indie-Record Label, Artist Services and Publishing Company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. forged by the partnership of Founder / CEO “ Uncle Odis “ Johnson and Co-Founder / President Tabiyah Yetunde. Both are longtime Music Industry Veterans with a combined total of 50 plus years of experience in music and entertainment.

“Cynthia resonates with a diverse fan base all over the world because of her feel-good music and vibe,” Babalola said, noting that she’s just as excited to join the new company.

“Odis Johnson and Tabiyah are the perfect match for me, Tabiyah has got in-depth knowledge of my type of music, she’s work with notable artists across the Caribbean and to top it all, her man-management skill is special. And Odis is such a genius, so much experience in the music business, he’s had great success managing some highly placed US base artists. I feel lucky to have the combination of these two wonderful individuals to work with,” the German Juice crooner was quoted to have said.

“I’m also excited because I believe you meet some people for a certain reason. Being a manager is more than just about the music. It’s everything that has to do with the artist’s life; a 360-dimensional thing.

“Tabiyah and Odis are individuals who also care about the artist as a person and not just about the music business. It’s important to be surrounded by people who actually care.”

“I made the decision to sign the deal with the global market in mind,” she said.

“The facilitator management firm definitely understands the global market,” My New PR team headed by Muyi, did a data mining research on my music and he presented to me, then I realized how much fans I have beyond the shores of Nigeria— including places I’ve never been. “I’m rest assured The Facilitator management firm can help bring that to a larger scale. Doing it independently, you don’t really have those teams to help worldwide. — “The facilitator” has worked with a lot of artists on the global stage, That’s why I wanted to partner up with them.”

About a month ago and after a long hiatus, Cynthia made a comeback with the release of a new single, ‘Hustle’.

Her years-long break is a result of some hardship she went through following her fallout with her former record label boss, Jude Okoye.

A source also disclosed to Channels Television that the firm is ready to engage Okoye for her royalties, an issue that has been a subject of intense controversy.

The Lagos based dancehall star is no stranger to hit tracks and topping charts.

She has released a number of award-winning and top 10 hits like German Juice, Lead Me On, I’m Taken, and Simatiniya, Baby Mama and so on.

She’s also set to make an international collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist “Snow Cone”.