Lagos Approves Full Re-Opening Of Schools From Next Week Monday

The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the State beginning from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020.

Borders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1st.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Thursday by the Head of Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said that this has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents, and all staff as a matter of priority.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.” she added.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.