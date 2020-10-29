Taraba Christian, Muslim Leaders Condemn Looting By Rampaging Youths

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim Council have frowned at the actions of rampaging youths for the destruction and looting of properties in Taraba State.

CAN Chairman in Taraba, Reverend Jirapye Magaji, made the position of the two religious groups known at a joint press conference on Thursday in Jalingo, the state capital.

Addressing reporters on the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, he asked parents to continuously monitor the activities of their children in order to curb their involvement in crimes.

Reverend Magaji who insisted that destruction and looting of properties must be condemned wondered the kind of leadership the youths intend to offer as future leaders of the country.

He commiserated with the state government and private individuals whose properties were looted or vandalised.

The clergyman stressed the need for the government to be proactive in handling matters that affect people in trying moments.

He, however, commended the state government for taking the necessary action at the time by imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew to prevent the situation from further escalating.

Both groups also commended the efforts made by the security agencies in curtailing looting and destruction of public and private properties, although they stated that more efforts were required to prevent a reoccurrence of such incident.

Crowds of rampaging residents had invaded some government properties, including a warehouse containing COVID-19 palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), and the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC).

The warehouse is located at the Veterinary Clinic opposite the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jalingo, the state capital.

During the incident which occurred on Saturday last week, a stampede reportedly took place but there was no confirmed figure of casualties.