UK High Commission Reopens VISA Application Centers In Nigeria

The United Kingdom High Commission has announced the reopening of its visa application centres in Nigeria.

The UK High Commission disclosed this in a Tweet on its official handle, in a notice titled ‘Update on UK Visa Application Centres in Nigeria.’

Please see below 👇🏼 for an update on UK Visa Application Centres in Victoria Island, Abuja & Lagos. ➡️ For queries on individual applications, please visit: https://t.co/Z6U3959iB1 pic.twitter.com/kSlk5OBLtC — UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) October 26, 2020

“Our TLS contact visa application centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closures, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications.

“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Please note Thursday, October 29, is a public holiday in Nigeria and our Visa application centres will be closed,” the notice read in part.

The Commission, however, that its centres would not open on Thursday due to the public holiday in Nigeria for Maolud Nabbiyy.

UK Commission las week shut down its visa application centres in Victoria Island, Abuja and Lagos over the crisis arising from #EndSARS protests in the country.