Advertisement

UK High Commission Reopens VISA Application Centers In Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated October 29, 2020
This photo illustration shows a visa stamp on a foreign passport in Los Angeles on June 6, 2020. Chris DELMAS / AFP

 

The United Kingdom High Commission has announced the reopening of its visa application centres in Nigeria.

The UK High Commission disclosed this in a Tweet on its official handle, in a notice titled ‘Update on UK Visa Application Centres in Nigeria.’

 

“Our TLS contact visa application centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closures, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications.

“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Please note Thursday, October 29, is a public holiday in Nigeria and our Visa application centres will be closed,” the notice read in part.

The Commission, however, that its centres would not open on Thursday due to the public holiday in Nigeria for Maolud Nabbiyy.

UK Commission las week shut down its visa application centres in Victoria Island, Abuja and Lagos over the crisis arising from #EndSARS protests in the country.



More on Local

‘This Is Heart Wrenching,’ Kogi Commissioner Weeps As He Inspects Damaged, Vandalized Medical Equipment

FG, ASUU Meeting Ends In Another Stalemate

UN Official Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ Over Mohammed Cartoon Tensions

Wike Signs Executive Order Proscribing IPOB, Lifts Curfew

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV