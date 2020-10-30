Curfew Is Now 10pm To 6am – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed in the state.

According to the government, the restriction of movement which was declared as a result of the breakdown of law and order in various parts of the state, would now be effective from 10pm till 6am.

The Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this in a statement on Friday.

This means that residents can move freely from 6am to 10pm.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praised the residents for observing the curfew, the statement said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is hopeful that the curfew will restore normalcy in the communities after the recent violence during which government and private properties were destroyed.

He urged the people to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun “actions that can threaten our unity”.

The governor, however, advised those spreading fake news to stop causing disaffection among residents who he said were well known for being peace-loving and friendly.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, also announced the further relaxation of the curfew via his Twitter handle.