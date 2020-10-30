Four Killed, Others Injured As Bandits Attack Zamfara Community

Four persons have been killed and some others injured in an attack by suspected bandits on Gidan Goga Village in Maradun LGA in Zamfara State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to Shehu, on receiving the report, some of the officers led by the DPO in Maradun responded to the distress call and arrived at the village to forestall a further attack on the neighbouring villages.

“Bandits fled before the arrival of the joint security operatives. Unfortunately, four people were killed by the bandits while three others were injured. Victims are now responding to treatment at Federal Medical Centre, Gusau,” the statement read in part.

It also noted that security in the area has now been beefed up.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Nagogo, has ordered an investigation and the immediate arrest of perpetrators of the attack.

He condoled with the family, the government and good people of the State for the unwarranted killing and promised that the Command will not relent in its effort to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens.