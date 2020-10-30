Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Negative For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated October 30, 2020
File photo of Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.         Credit: Tiziana FABI / AFP

 

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

“Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19. The exam provided a negative result,” the Italian champions said in a statement.

“The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

AFP



More on Sports

Clubs Grumble As Bundesliga Goes Back Behind Closed Doors

Liverpool’s Van Dijk Knee Surgery A Success

CAF President Ahmad Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mourinho Slams Tottenham’s ‘Bad Performance’ After Antwerp Defeat

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV