Two Teenagers Killed As Earthquake Hits Greece’s Samos Island

Two teenage students were killed on the Greek island of Samos on Friday when the wall of a building collapsed after a powerful quake hit the Aegean region.

Public television Ert said the victims, the first to be reported in Greece, were aged 15 and 17.

The pair were walking home from school in the port town of Vathy when disaster struck after 1:51 pm (1151 GMT).

“Words fail when children are lost. In these difficult hours, our thoughts turn to their families and Samos experiencing unbearable pain,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted Friday.

The fire service said, “two unconscious youngsters were pulled from the rubble of a collapsed wall and taken to hospital for identification.”

The Greek authorities said another four people were injured in the quake, which caused the walls of several old buildings to crumble.

One of the injured is a 14-year-old girl with badly broken bones who has been transferred to a hospital in Athens aboard a C-130 plane.

The earthquake hit neighbouring Turkey’s west coast particularly hard, killing 12 people and injuring 419 others, according to the country’s disaster relief agency.

AFP