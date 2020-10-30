Violence: IGP Sets Up Committee To Assess Losses Suffered By Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has inaugurated a committee to assess the losses suffered by the Nigeria Police Force.

Adama, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the inauguration followed the recent EndSARS protests across the country.

He observed that the “Force encountered huge losses in terms of human and material resources during the ENDSARS protests which commenced on a rather peaceful note but unfortunately degenerated into violence, loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.”

While asking Chairman of the Assessment Committee, CP Abutu Yaro, to see the assignment as a call to service, the IGP charged him to be diligent in executing the task.

“The Committee, which has CP Abutu Yaro as Chairman, was charged by the IGP to see the assignment as a call to service which must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication and sacrifice.

“The terms of reference of the Committee include: that the delegation should physically visit the scenes of incident and capture the pictorials of all damages done to police infrastructure and personnel; verify the fatalities suffered by the police; establish the weapons holdings that were lost during the incidents, amongst others.

“The IGP particularly emphasized that the delegates should visit families of deceased police officers and the injured on behalf of the Force,” the statement added.

