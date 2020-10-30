Zamfara Governor Commiserates With Victims Of Bandit Attack

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has commiserated with the victims of bandits attack in Gidan Goga village in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Zailani Bappa.

While sympathising with those who underwent the trauma as well, the governor assured that the recent attacks is “not a security lapse but a momentary hiccup that will not be allowed to last.”

To the governor, the attack exposes the desperation of the bandits who he said are experiencing heavy pressure from the offensive launched by security operatives in recent times.

“I want to assure our law obedient citizens of Zamfara State that the experience we are undergoing will not last. The bandits are experiencing our sustained pressure which they react through cowardly and desperate attacks on innocent citizens,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“However, we shall not rest on our oars until we find a lasting solution to the emergence of violence in our communities.

“We implore for maximum co-operation from the communities in terms of swift intelligence reports.”

His reaction comes hours after four persons were killed and some others injured in the fresh attack by suspected bandits.