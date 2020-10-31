Ekiti Govt Lifts Curfew, Asks Churches, Mosques To Open Without Restrictions

The Ekiti State government has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with effect from 6am on Sunday.

Mr Akin Omole, the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation in the state, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that the decision to lift the curfew was taken after an assessment of the security situation and the restoration of relative peace in the state.

According to him, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, also approved the lifting of the restrictions placed on religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic with effect from tomorrow.

“While churches and mosques are now free to open for worship without restrictions, worshippers are advised to continue adhering with the COVID-19 protocol, which includes wearing face-masks, maintaining social distancing, and proper hand-washing or hand-sanitising before joining respective congregations,” the statement said.

Omole asked the residents to remain law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

He gave an assurance that the government would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the people in the state.

The commissioner, however, advised the people to be vigilant and promptly report suspicious movement to relevant authorities.