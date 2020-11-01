At Least 15 Persons Die From Mysterious Disease In Delta

Not less than 15 people have died mysteriously within the last two weeks in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, confirmed this to Channels Television in an interview on Sunday.

Ononye said he already led a team of public health officials including the representative of the World Health Organisation in the state to the affected communities with a view to unravelling the mysterious disease.

Families of the deceased, as well as the hospital in Umunede were also visited to get an assessment on how the strange illness progressed and resulted in death.

Samples of the victims, who were mostly between the ages of 18 and 25, have also been collected for investigation.

According to the commissioner, there is a high suspicion of viral haemorrhagic fever, or even drug intoxication.

But the outcome of the test on collected samples will give clearer information on the disease and will inform the next line of action.