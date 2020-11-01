Advertisement

Be Productive, Self-Reliant, Gbajabiamila Charges Nigerian Youths

Channels Television  
Updated November 1, 2020
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (File Photo)

 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerian youth to be productive and self-reliant especially at this time.

He gave the charge on Sunday, in commemoration of Nigeria’s maiden Youth Day, noting that Nigerian youths have a lot of potentials in them, which they must work assiduously toward maximizing.

Read Also: President Buhari Condoles With Turkey, Greece Over Earthquake

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila noted that with the teaming youth that Nigeria has and their great potentials, the country could attain greater heights in future.

The Speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring November 1 of every year as Nigeria’s Youth Day.



