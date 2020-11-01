Advertisement

Handball Premier League 2020: Champions, Kano Pillars Struggle As Adorable Angels Get Debut Win

Austin Okon-Akpan  
Updated November 1, 2020
Photos: Opening day action from match day 1 of Handball Premier League 2020. Source: Handball Federation of Nigeria

 

The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020 kicked off in Abuja with defending champions Kano Pillars (male team) and Safety Babes (female team), facing stiff competitions as they started their title defense.

Kano Pillars struggled to beat former champion Niger United 20-19 in a game that was termed the “battle of champions”.

For the women, Safety Babes weren’t that lucky as they lost 29-27 to Edo Dynamos who showed no respect for the champions.

Other matches in the men category witnessed Rima strikers inspired by their player Anas Muhd defeating Plateau Vipers 30-26 despite Promise Akpan efforts with vital goals which weren’t enough while Yahaya Owolabi inspired Lagos Seasiders trounced Kada Stars 34-24.

Safety Shooters had to work hard to defeat De Defenders 24-21 while Confluence Stars scored three goals in less than a minute to the end of the match to defeat Delta Force 25-24. It was an entertaining encounter between the two rivals.

Meanwhile, COAS Shooters did not sweat to earn opening day points as they walked over Borno Spiders 10-0 who as at the time of the match, haven’t arrived at the venue of the event.

In the female category, Seasiders Babes showed resilience to get a well-deserved victory as they defeated Defender Babes 28-26 while an experienced Imo Grasshoppers beat Kada Queens 27-19.

Plateau Peacock achieved easy 30-11 victory over Desert Queens while new girls Adorable Queens made a big statement of intent to stay in the league beating Benue Queens 38-25.

Match Day 1 Results

Female Category

Defender Babes 26 Seasider Babes 28
Imo Grasshoppers 27 Kada Queens 19
Edo Dynamos 29 Safety Babes 27
Plateau Peacocks 30 Desert Queens 11
Adorable Angels 38 Benue Queens 25

Male Category

Rima Strikers 30 Plateau Vipers 26
COAS Shooters 10 Borno Spiders 0 (W/O)
Kada Stars 24 Lagos Seasiders 34
Niger United 19 Kano Pillars 20
Defenders 21 Safety Shooters 24
Delta Force 24 Confluence Stars 25

Match Day 2 Fixtures

Male

COAS Shooters vs Niger United
D: Defenders vs Kada Stars
Plateau Vipers vs Delta Force
Lagos Seasiders vs Confluence Stars
Desert Queens vs Kada Queens
Safety Shooters vs Kano Pillars

Female

Imo Grasshoppers vs Safety Babes
Edo Dynamos vs Defender Babes
Seasider Babes vs Benue Queens



