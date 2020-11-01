President Buhari Condoles With Turkey, Greece Over Earthquake

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Turkey and Hellenic Republic over the earthquake that struck both countries and left many casualties.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu on Sunday, the President prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and for quick recovery for those injured.

“President Buhari commiserates with families in City of Izmir, Turkey and Greek islands of Samos, Greece, who lost loved ones, sympathizing with the government and people of the two countries as they make efforts to save lives, while recovering from the shock of the earthquake.

“The government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Turkey and Greece in this trying period as they deal with the unmitigated fallouts of a natural disaster,” the statement read.

