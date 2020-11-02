31-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Girlfriend In Ogun

The police authorities in Ogun State have arrested a 31-year-old man, Rexlawson Jonson, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Patricia John in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state

Jonson, an indigene of Ebonyi State, was said to have gruesomely murdered his 26-year-old lover in a hotel in Ibafo.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said the arrest of the suspect followed a report by the manager of the hotel, Adebayo Aladesuyi who reported that while they were carrying out routine check of the hotel room, they discovered the dead body of the occupant of one of the rooms with bruises on her neck suggesting that the deceased might have been strangulated.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Ibafo division, Jide Joshua led his detectives to the scene and recovered the corpse to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Shagamu for post-mortem examination,” he said.

He said preliminary investigation later revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

“Consequently, upon this, the Divisional Police Officer and his men commenced technical and intelligence-based investigation which led to unravelling the identity of the suspect, he was subsequently traced and apprehended by the detectives.”

The suspect was said to have confessed checking into the hotel with the deceased, adding that they had a misunderstanding which led to physical assault.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect said the woman collapsed and gave up the ghost after the assault.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He also appealed to hoteliers in the state to always have proper documentation of their customers to assist the police in a situation like this.