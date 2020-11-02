Advertisement

Entire Lazio Squad In Quarantine After COVID-19 Positives

Channels Television  
Updated November 2, 2020
Players of Lazio observe a minute of silence for the victims of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge collapse at the Olympic stadium in Rome on August 18, 2018.  AFP

 

Lazio, already deprived of several players, announced on Saturday that it had put its entire squad in quarantine after positive coronavirus tests. 

Lazio fielded a depleted team in Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday and drew 1-1 without last season’s top European scorer Ciro Immobile and midfielders Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva and Djavan Anderson.

The club said in a statement on Saturday that it had conducted a further round of tests on Friday.

“Some members of the team group tested positive,” it said without giving any names.

It is the first time Lazio has explicitly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in its squad after talking about “doubtful” tests during the week, even though it omitted players from its squad.

“The whole team will repeat today’s checks in order to identify the players that can be used in tomorrow’s match between Turin and Lazio,” the club said.

“The positive results were placed in isolation at home while the team will observe a period of quarantine under active supervision by the medical staff.”

Lazio are 12th in the Italian Championship and travel to Petersburg to play Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

AFP



More on Sports

Defending Champion Kano Pillars Fall On Match Day 2 Of Handball Premier League 2020

Madrid’s Militao Tests Positive For COVID-19

Arsenal Beat Man United, Break 14 Years Winless Streak At Old Trafford

Handball Premier League 2020: Champions, Kano Pillars Struggle As Adorable Angels Get Debut Win

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV