NDDC Scholars Protest Non-Payment Of Scholarship Fees At Nigerian Embassy UK

Nigerian students sponsored abroad in 2018 for further studies by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Monday held a fresh protest over the non-release of funds for their scholarship for two years after being verified twice.

The 94 scholars displayed placards with various inscriptions as they gathered in front of the Nigeria High Commission in London, United Kingdom.

The aggrieved students told Channels Television that the non-payment of their fees have exposed them to numerous dangers including the COVID-19 virus as some of them have to work in care homes to raise funds.

READ ALSO: WAEC Announces Release Of 2020 WASSCE Results

“We are here to protest the non-payment of our school fees and allowance for the past two years. We have carried out a series of protests at this embassy but unfortunately, there was no positive response from the NDDC.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“They said our payment will be made by October 12th after the verification exercise has been concluded. From then till now, our tuition fees and upkeep have not been paid. They keep promising us on a weekly basis. We are tired of all these fake promises,” one of the scholars, Femi, told Channels Television.

The scholars lamented that due to the nonpayment of their fees, they live from hand to mouth and depend on menial jobs for funding.

The scholars appealed that the Federal Government use presidential authority to demand that the NDDC pay 2018 NDDC scholarship students as soon as possible.

They said the protest will continue till next week.

See more photos from the protest below…