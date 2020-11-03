Advertisement

Again, EFCC Questions Ex-FIRS Boss Fowler

Channels Television  
Updated November 3, 2020

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again questioned a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler.

Fowler on Tuesday returned to the EFCC office for the second round of questioning.

Fowler, who was also a former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) was on Monday quizzed for several hours by the EFCC.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren confirmed to Channels Television that Fowler was allowed to go home yesterday and returned again today for further questioning.

According to Uwujaren, Fowler is being interrogated in connection to an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency.



More on Local

#EndSARS: FG Denies Generating ‘No-Fly’ List

IGP Approves Posting of DIG, AIG To New Departments

Anambra Govt Presents Appropriation Bill Of N143.65bn To State Assembly

NGF Set To Review Security Situation, Status Of Disbanded SARS

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV