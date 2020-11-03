Advertisement

#EndSARS: FG Denies Generating ‘No-Fly’ List

Ronke Idowu  
Updated November 3, 2020
Passengers prepare to depart the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja following the resumption of international flights on September 7, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/ Channels Television

 

The Federal Government has denied generating a ‘no-fly’ list containing names of youths and persons who participated in the recent #EndSARS protests.

The Federal Ministry of Interior disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

Reacting to an online publication that claimed that the Federal Government has begun the compilation of such a list, the Ministry of Interior said, “The Ministry of Interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list. Ignore fake news, please!”

The Ministry also shared a short notice on its official handle stating that “No-fly list generation is not the responsibility of the Ministry or its associated agency.”

 

The reaction comes after one of the major promoters of the #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele @Mochievous was stopped at the airport on Sunday while traveling to the Maldives for vacation.

Although the Nigeria Immigration Service is yet to explain the reason why Odele was stopped at the airport, some social media influencers have condemned the action and called for her release using the hashtag #FreeMoe.

Odele has, however, tweeted explaining that is fine and safe.

“Hello everyone. Thank you so much. I’m fine and I’m safe. We haven’t confirmed yet why I was stopped on Sunday or by whom. But I’ve been invited back in with my lawyers today. I’ll update when I have more information but please don’t spread false news. That is dangerous,” she said.



