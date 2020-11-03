EndSARS: FG Denies Generating ‘No-Fly’ List

The Federal Government has denied generating a ‘no-fly’ list containing names of youths and persons who participated in the recent #EndSARS protests.

The Federal Ministry of Interior disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

Reacting to an online publication that claimed that the Federal Government has begun the compilation of such a list, the Ministry of Interior said, “The Ministry of Interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list. Ignore fake news, please!”

The Ministry also shared a short notice on its official handle stating that “No-fly list generation is not the responsibility of the Ministry or its associated agency.”

The reaction comes after one of the major promoters of the #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele @Mochievous was stopped at the airport on Sunday while traveling to the Maldives for vacation.

Although the Nigeria Immigration Service is yet to explain the reason why Odele was stopped at the airport, some social media influencers have condemned the action and called for her release using the hashtag #FreeMoe.

See Tweets below…

Team “they should have had leaders”, have you seen? They needed leaders to terrorize. #FreeMoe — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) November 3, 2020

#FreeMoe She didn’t order the shooting at Lekki toll gate… All she did was support a peaceful protest!!! #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — BOP ZADDY 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Bopzaddy) November 3, 2020

All Moe did was fight for #EndSARS protesters that were detained but the DSS arrested her at the airport and siezed her international passport. Now you see why we maintain that we have no leaders.#FreeMoe #FreeMoeDollars pic.twitter.com/r2m6Fzs6Pw — Jerry King Nwobodo (@JerryNwobodo) November 3, 2020

Odele has, however, tweeted explaining that is fine and safe.

“Hello everyone. Thank you so much. I’m fine and I’m safe. We haven’t confirmed yet why I was stopped on Sunday or by whom. But I’ve been invited back in with my lawyers today. I’ll update when I have more information but please don’t spread false news. That is dangerous,” she said.