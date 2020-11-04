School Feeding: Ganduje Spends Over N4bn Annually, Says Commissioner

The Kano State Government led by Governor Abdullai Ganduje says it spends over N4billion annually on the feeding of its boarding school pupils.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Education Muhammad Sunusi Kiru while addressing journalists on the achievements of the ministry in the last 12 months.

He said Gandjue-led administration places a priority on the education sector especially the free and compulsory education for all.

READ ALSO: Military Kills 75 insurgents, Loses One Officer, Two Soldiers In North East

The Commissioner also disclosed that the construction of five mega unity schools in each of the five emirates of Kano city, Gaya, Karaye, Rano, and Bichi is near completion.

Academic activities are expected to commence in January 2021 with 360 students admitted in each of the schools.

“The state government has secured additional Federal Government Science College located at Ganduje town, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area. We are currently constructing perimeter fence, two blocks of six classrooms, in addition to 32-seater bus and Hilux donated for the take-off of the school,” Kiru added.

He said the state government has also released N107 million for Kano – Niger pupils who are resuming schools soon while the sum of N93million has been spent on feeding its students at Bilingual College, Niamey, Niger Republic.