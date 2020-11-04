Advertisement

Trump Campaign Says Suing To Halt Pennsylvania Vote Count

Channels Television  
Updated November 4, 2020

 

President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday it was suing to halt the counting of votes in Pennsylvania, after mounting similar challenges in fellow crucial election states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign accused electoral officials of prohibiting its “observers” from approaching closer to 25 feet (7.6 meters) to vote counters in Pennsylvania.

“We are also suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law,” deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement.



