ASUU Chapter Organises Prayer Session In Taraba Over Continued Strike

The strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities has led some of its members to turn to prayers for a resolution.

On Tuesday, both Christian and Muslim members of the ASUU chapter at the Taraba State University held different prayer sessions, crying to God for intervention over the prolonged strike.

University officials under ASUU went on strike in March over poor remuneration among other issues.

Former Vice-Chairman of the Taraba university union, Mbave Joshua, said the prolonged strike was not ordinary.

READ ALSO: FG, ASUU Resume Meeting Over Strike

“We have no other choice at this point than to turn to God for intervention because we have exhausted all other means to resolve the issues,” he said.

“Apart from the nation-wide strike action over IPPIS and other issues, we have serious internal matters with the management and with funding of the university.

“Our members have gone for two months without salary and without any explanation for such action from the Taraba government and university management.”

He added that the union was praying for God to touch the hearts of individuals and groups responsible for the non-resolution of issues concerning ASUU.