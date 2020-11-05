EndSARS Aftermath: IGP Urges Nigerians To Embrace Community Policing Strategy

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has again stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace the community policing strategy which he says is the best strategy to combat crime in the country.

The IGP disclosed this in owerri the Imo state capital during a one day working visit to the state to access the level of damage done by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

While calling on the traditional rulers and stakeholders to partner with the police force for the success of community policing strategy, the IGP stated that in a few weeks from now, youths will be recruited into the police force from ward levels to work with traditional rulers in a bid to secure every community

While condemning the carnage and destruction occasioned by hoodlums hiding under the #EndSARS demonstration, the police boss said every Nigerian has the right to protest but when it protracts and graduates to disturbance of public peace and chaos, then it will not be allowed.