Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman In Kaduna

A middle-aged pregnant woman has been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Rigachikun community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although police authorities in the state have yet to confirm the incident, a security source made the disclosure to Channels Television on Thursday.

He disclosed that the victim who was due for delivery was kidnapped from her residence on Tuesday night by the gunmen.

She was later shot dead by the armed them when a team of soldiers engaged them in a gun battle, in an attempt to rescue her from her abductors.

The gunmen were said to have dumped the woman’s body and ran away.

Another source confirmed to Channels Television that the victim has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.