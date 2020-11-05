Suspected Ritual Killer Who Absconded From Oyo Arrested In Ogun

The Ogun state police command has arrested a 20-year-old suspected ritual killer, Festus Simon who was accused of killing a 12-year-old boy in Ibadan the Oyo state capital

According to police authority, the suspect was arrested on the 4th of this month following information received by the police at Sotubo divisional headquarters Shagamu that the suspect who killed his victim on the 1st of October 2020 fled his residence at Iyana church area of Iwo road Ibadan

“He moved to Simawa area of Ogun state under the pretense of looking for a job in order to evade police arrest” the police spokesman said.

“Information further revealed that the suspect has been on the wanted list of Oyo state police command in connection with the killing of the innocent twelve-year-old and his accomplice has since been arrested.”

Upon obtaining the information, the Divisiinal Police Officer, Sotubo Division, SP Samuel Adefolalu led his detectives to the suspected killer’s hideout and he was promptly arrested.

Police says he has made a useful statement, while the Oyo state police command has been contacted for onwards transfer of the suspect.

On the strength of this, the Ogun commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has warned that the state will never be a safe haven to any criminal.