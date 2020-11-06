Edo 2020: National Sports Festival To Begin On December 3

The National Council on Sports has given approval for the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 to hold from December 3rd to 8th in Benin City, Edo State.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who is the Chairman of Council assured that all the guiding protocols of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID – 19 will be fully implemented.

He said that the required infrastructure has been achieved as confirmed by the National Assembly’s inspection visit to the state.

Corroborating the views of the minister, the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu who was present at the meeting in Asaba, re-affirmed the state’s commitment and readiness to conduct daily testing of COVID-19 for all athletes and officials who will attend the competition.

“It is indeed heart-warming that the long-awaited NSF is holding this year 2020 as jointly approved the National Council on Sports, today in Asaba,” Shaibu stated.

The council fixed December 3rd for the opening of the games village. The first phase of arrival will be December 3-4, 2020 while the opening ceremony will be done on December 5.

Competition days phase 1, comes up Dec. 6-10, break and arrivals for 2nd phase come up Friday, December 11.

Competition days for phase 2 will be done from Dec 12-16, the closing ceremony is scheduled for December 17 while the closure of Games Village will be done on December 18.