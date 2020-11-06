EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Resumes Sitting (Day 5)

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the Lagos State Government to investigate police brutality and high-handedness by some officials of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has commended its fifth sitting.

The meeting which commenced at about 11:00 am Friday has in attendance the Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), counsel to the LCC, Rotimi Seriki Esq; counsel to the Lagos State Govt, A.J. Owonikoko (SAN) and counsel to the #EndSARS protesters, Adeshine Ademola Ogunlana, among others.

More petitioners are also expected to be heard at the sitting today.

In previous sittings, petitioners have come up to share grisly details of their ordeal in the hands of some rogue SARS officers.

One man had shared details of how he was thrown off a story-building and eventually broke his spine. Another said he was arrested and tortured to the point of losing his teeth, while a woman allegedly lost two pregnancies, according to her account.

The panel is expected to look into such incidents among many other untold stories, with a view to ensuring justice for those involved.

More to follow.