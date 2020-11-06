Advertisement

Italy Coach Mancini Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated November 6, 2020
Mancini 'Relieved' With Italy's Euro 2020 Draw
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 8, 2018 Saint Petersburg’s Italian head coach Roberto Mancini gestures during the Europa League Round of 16 first leg football match between Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig in Leipzig. ROBERT MICHAEL / AFP

 

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has contracted coronavirus but is asymptomatic, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced on Friday.

“As part of the periodic controls undertaken by the FIGC on the Italy coaching staff ahead of the coming break for UEFA competitions, head coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for COVID-19,” the governing body said.

“He remains asymptomatic and, in compliance with the active guidelines, the Azzurri head coach went into self-isolation at his home in Rome,” it added.

Mancini’s men host Estonia in a friendly on Wednesday before welcoming top of the table Poland on November 15 and travelling to Bosnia and Hercegovina three days later in the final fixtures of their Nations League group campaign.

 

AFP



More on Sports

Edo 2020: National Sports Festival To Begin On December 3

Ezeli, Diogu, Uzoh Make 20-Man Provisional List For Afrobasket Qualifiers

Maradona To Remain In Hospital For Treatment After Surgery – Doctor

Full EPL Fixtures: Man City Face Liverpool Showdown, Solskjaer Under Fire

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV