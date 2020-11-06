INEC Presents Report Of 2019 General Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented the report of the 2019 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mamood Yakubu, made the presentation while briefing journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He began with an explanation that the document contained two reports – the Report of the Stakeholders’ Retreat of the 2019 General Elections and the Report of the Election itself by the commission.

Professor Yakubu gave a breakdown of the reports to include preparations, conducts, and post-election events.

He noted that the reports contained 180 recommendations, adding that some of the recommendations that required administrative actions by the commission were already being implemented.

According to the INEC chief, the implementation of the recommendations led to the improvements in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

He, however, stated that other recommendations in the reports would require legislative backings by the National Assembly to be implemented.

Professor Yakubu believes the two reports will help to strengthen the commission to deliver free, fair, and credible elections in the country.

He informed journalists at the briefing that hard copies of the reports would be widely distributed, while soft copies would be made available on INEC’s website by Monday.

Shortly before Professor Yakubu made the presentation, an INEC National Commissioner, Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu, gave the welcome address.

He highlighted the importance of the document presented by the INEC chairman, which was about five hundred pages.

The reports, according to Professor Ibeanu, represent INEC’s own narratives of its activities and a sense of accountability, especially as it relates to the 2019 general elections.

He stated that some of the lessons contained therein included the fact that elections in Nigeria have been too serious, adding that they should not be left only in the hands of INEC.

The INEC National Commissioner also believes the introduction of technology in elections is inevitable, but it must be done along with trust.

Read the full text of the INEC chairman’s briefing below: