Volleyball Super Four To Serve Off Nov 19th In Ilorin

The League Management Committee (LMC) of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has confirmed that the top four teams in the elite and division one will compete for the Super Cup.

The Super Cup for the top four teams is scheduled to take place at the University of Ilorin from 19th to 29th November, 2020.

The chairman LMC, Professor Olatunde Morakinyo explained that the decision to organize the Super Cup was made after the approval of contact sports to return and has an objective to ensure volleyball players participate in a competitive tournament.

“I am glad to announce that this year we are going to host the Super Cup instead of the Premier League and Division One. The top four teams in the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League and National Division One League will converge.

“Immediately the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 lifted the ban on contact sports, the LMC of the Volleyball Federation concluded that the best way to preserve our yearly program is to organise the top four which consists of the best four teams in the Premier and best four teams in the National Division One”.

Sixteen teams will feature in the competition, they are the top four male and female teams from the premier league and division one.

The participating teams are:

Men

Nigeria Customs Service

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC)

Kano Pillars

Nigeria Police Force,

Sunshine Spikers

COAS Spikers

Offa Volleyball Club

Nigeria Correctional Service

Women

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC)

Nigeria Custom Service

Nigeria Immigration Service

COAS Spikers

Kada Emeralds

Nigeria Police Force

Benue Queens

Heartland of Owerri