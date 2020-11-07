Enugu Govt Links Mysterious Deaths To Yellow Fever

The Enugu State Government has confirmed that Yellow Fever is the cause of deaths from a reported strange illness in Ette Uno and Umuopu communities of Enugu Ezike town in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, the disease was confirmed through verifiable diagnostic tests.

He explained that Yellow Fever is not a new disease but one of public health importance controlled with a set of routine and mass immunisation

For Obi, the Ministry of Health has called for an immediate Emergency Operations Centre with representatives from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other implementing partners in the state, to articulate specific next steps to effectively respond to and control this disease in Igboeze North LGA, and prevent its spread in the state.

