FG Addressing Concerns Of Youths On Job Creation, Poverty Alleviation – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said the Federal Government is addressing the concerns of the Nigerian youths on job creation, poverty alleviation among others.

He disclosed this on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, adding that the government’s commitment necessitated the creation of the National Youth Fund.

“Before the EndSARS protest, the Federal Government on its own has been addressing the concerns of youths, especially in the areas of job creation and poverty alleviation,” he said.

“This is why the Federal Government set up the National Youth Fund. The National Youth Fund is a N75billion fund which is meant to give opportunities to our younger elements to actualise their aspirations.

“This N75billion fund is part of the N2.3trillion Economic Sustainability Plan to cushion the effect of COVID-19.”

Speaking further, the Minister also listed other interventions of the Federal Government in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

One of these, he stated, is the setting up of the Micro Medium and Small Enterprises Survival Fund on owners of small businesses.