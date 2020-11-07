Obasanjo Congratulates Biden, Suggests Kamala Harris Has Nigerian DNA

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Mr Joe Biden on his projected victory in the United States presidential election.

He commended the former US vice-president in an open letter addressed to the 77-year-old American on Saturday.

Biden, who contested the election on the platform of the Democratic Party with Kamala Harris as his running mate, will be the 46th president of America when sworn-in into office.

In his congratulatory message, Obasanjo tasked the newly elected President to restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.

According to him, the election is a victory of good over evil and not just for America only but for most people of the world.

The former president lamented that the majority of the people had watched helplessly as the world was being pulled down.

He also suggested that Harris, who is set to be the first African-American Vice President and the first female to hold the position, would have some Nigerian DNA in her

Read the elder statesman’s letter to Biden below: