Handball Premier League: Adorable Angels Earn More Respect, Niger United Still Sinking

League debutants, Adorable Angels are gradually becoming the delight of women’s handball in Nigeria at the moment going by their exploits at the handball premier League in Abuja.

After putting up an unbelievable performance to hold defending champions Safety Babes on matchday 7, they took the form into matchday 8 and disgraced Seasider Babes by 42-23 points

This season has shown that the women’s game is getting competitive and it was confirmed when Defender Babes and Kada Queens shared the spoils in an encounter that ended 21-21.

For the men, the struggle continues for Niger United as they lost to Confluence Stars 27-25, giving the 2018 champions a terrible losing record and solidified their place at the bottom of the league standings.

In other results, Safety Shooters defeated Kada Stars 30-25 while Lagos Seasiders Boys recorded a 24-17 victory over a depleted De Defenders side.

Defending champions, Kano Pillars had to work hard to defeat Rima Strikers 23-22 while Delta Force beat Borno Spiders by 25-22 points.

Barshar Mohammed of Rima Strikers and Wuraola Nuhu of Adorable Angels received the most valuable player awards.

Matchday 8 Results

Women’s Category

Seasider Babes 23 Adorable Angels 42

Defender Babes 21 Kada Queens 21

Men’s Category

Niger United 25 Confluence Stars 27

Kada Stars 25 Safety Shooters 30

Borno Spiders 22 Delta Force 25

Lagos Seasiders 24 De Defenders 17

Rima Strikers 22 Kano Pillars 23