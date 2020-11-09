Taraba Govt Lifts Curfew

The Taraba State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on Jalingo and Wukari Local Government Area of the state after the looting of properties that followed the #EndSARS protests.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on New Media, Musleem Aruwa.

According to the statement, the Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, said after a careful review of the security situation in the state, especially the affected areas, the state government was convinced that normalcy has been restored.

He is also satisfied with the level of adherence to government directives by the residents of the state, adding that security agencies have been professional in their conduct so far.

The deputy governor also reiterated the state government’s commitment to adopting new measures that can ensure lasting peace in the state.