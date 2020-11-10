EndSARS Protest: Eromosele Adene Has Liver Problem, He Needs To Be Released – Sister

A lady, Onomene Adene, has called for the release of her brother, Eromosele, from police custody.

Twenty-seven-year-old Eromosele was arrested on Saturday last week by a team of policemen in Lagos for participating in the #EndSARS protest which held recently in parts of the country, his family said.

Following his arrest and subsequent transfer to Abuja, Eromosele’s sister is asking police authorities to release her brother who she says has a liver infection.

“He (Eromosele) not being in a place he is used to is not good for him because we fear that anything can happen to him; I am not saying harassment, I am talking about his health.

“So, he needs to be released,” said Onomene who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

She added, “During his Belle Full Naija last year, he went to about six states just to share alms. When he came back, he had some issues with his liver – may be the change of environment or the situation of the places he found himself because of his love for this country.”

Onomene faulted the reports tagging her brother as one of the conveners of the #EndSARS protest, stressing that he was just like every other normal demonstration.

She described him as a normal Nigerian youth with no particular or special role played in the #EndSARS protest.

According to Eromosele’s sister, the police deceived her and used her as bait to get her brother arrested for exercising his fundamental human rights.

She decried that the policemen who arrested him came under the guise of transacting a business with her brother, adding that hen defaulted in the agreement.

Onomene stated that her brother has nothing to do with the sale of commodities as claimed by the police, saying “he is a musician, he is a philanthropist, he is the owner of Belle Full Naija on Instagram.”