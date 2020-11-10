Mamman Daura Widely Misunderstood By Many Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said Mamman Daura is misunderstood by many in the country.

According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari disclosed this while felicitating with Daura on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

To the President, Daura is “a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many.”

“Mamman Daura is a thoroughbred public administrator with an all-rounded knowledge and experience in life and government.”

President Buhari believes that “it is impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge, and wisdom,” noting that his “unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion, and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him.”

