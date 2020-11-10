Strange Illness Kills 17 In Benue – Govt

The Benue State Government on Tuesday said 17 people have died from a strange illness in the Okpeilo-Otukpa area in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Andrew Amee, on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono.

“At the time of the receipt of the report yesterday, 9th November 2020, about 17 persons were already said to have died of the illness,” the statement partly read.

“We currently have one case which was brought to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi by a relative of the patient. Others are receiving treatment in different hospitals.”

According to the statement, symptoms of the illness usually include fever, abdominal pain, and general body weakness, while some stool and vomit with tinges of blood.

The Commissioner said the state government was aware of the outbreak and had responded swiftly to facilitate an investigation to establish the cause of the illness.

