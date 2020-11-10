‘Who Sent This Guy?’: Sam Adeyemi, Others Respond To Lawsuit Against #EndSARS Protesters

Some Nigerians listed in the criminal complaint filed by rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke for their involvement in the #EndSARS protests have reacted via their social media pages.

Okeke on Tuesday sued them before a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja

In the suit brought before the court, he is asking that the defendants who promoted the protests be brought to justice for allegedly destroying his properties.

Those listed in the suit include musicians Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido and the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi.

Other defendants listed in the suit are musician, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo fondly addressed as Mr Macaroni and Maryam Akpaokagi also known as Taoma.

Entertainers such as Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia, also known as TuFace, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy) and Yemi Alade also made the list.

“Who sent this guy to file this frivolous lawsuit?” Sam Adeyemi wrote on Twitter.

Activist Aisha Yesufu tweeted: “My joy is that they got my name right and I am number one on the list. Thank you #EndSars protesters. I am honoured to be part of you all.”

My joy is that they got my name right and I am number one on the list.

However, legal practitioner, Ayo Sogunro, wondered why he had not been named properly.

Dr. Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, rubbished Okeke’s lawsuit.