Buhari, Others Honour Late Permanent Secretary At FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the 23rd virtual cabinet meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The cabinet observed a minute silence in honour of the late Babatunde Lawal, who until his death, was a Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation and Deputy Secretary of the cabinet.

The meeting, which started at 9:00 am had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers are Ministers of Information, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo and Environment, Mahmood Muhammad.

Other members of the cabinet participated virtually from their various offices in Abuja, the nation’s capital.