Court Okays Suit Seeking To Compel President Buhari To Appoint 33 Judges

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted permission for the commencement of a suit seeking to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint the 33 lawyers nominated by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In an ex-parte ruling on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted leave to the applicant to file a writ of summons for an order of mandamus compelling President Buhari to appoint the judges in line with his constitutional duties as contained in Section 256 (2) of the Constitution.

Justice Ekwo stated that the leave granted the applicant is to enable him to commence the process of initiating the writ of summons for an order of mandamus against the President and that it did not amount to granting the order of mandamus itself.

The ex-parte application was filed by a lawyer, Oladimeji Ekengba.