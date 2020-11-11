Court Order On Freezing Of #EndSARS Protesters Account Is Flawed, Says Banire

A former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, says the court order on the freezing of #EndSARS Protesters’account is flawed.

Banire disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“In my very strong view, the order is flawed. The order granted by the judge to enable the Central Bank of Nigeria to carry out inquiry and investigation, how will you freeze somebody’s account and then go back to investigation and inquiry?” he questioned.

“I am sure it is a case of putting the cart before the horse. Beyond that itself, the law does not even say that. What the law says is that even where you do so, you must investigate the matter through the Nigerian Police or any of the security agencies.”

When asked what the Federal Government should have done rather than freezing the accounts of the protesters, the legal practitioner called for trust-building.

While recalling President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech on the protests in October, Banire asked the current administration to meet the demands of the Nigerian youths.

“My expectation is that the Federal Government as promised by the President in his speech should have just gone ahead, engage them in respect of the five demands of the youths.

“Beyond that also, the government should try to build confidence in these youths. The truth of the matter is that Nigerians generally tend not to trust the government in anything.

“In a situation like this when the youths come out to say ‘look we do not trust you,’ the least that we can do post the protest should have been to engage them to put this trust.”

Banire’s remarks come five days after a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.

The request, granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, was filed by the CBN on October 20.

Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.