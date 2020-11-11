Handball Premier League: Kano Pillars Fail To Consolidate On Title Chase

Defending champion, Kano Pillars failed to take a chance to consolidate their ambition of retaining their title on matchday 11 of the Handball Premier League taking place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

In a clash with Lagos Seasiders, the Kano based team lost 30-24. The encounter exposed the champions’ inability to handle pressure and show character when needed.

COAS Shooters had to produce something special to defeat Kada Stars 31-30 while Rima Strikers beat Borno Spiders 32-27.

In the women’s category, Edo Dynamos extended their winning streak as they defeated Desert Queens 30-19 while reigning champions, Safety Babes secured a much needed 36-28 victory over Benue Queens.

Imo Grasshoppers and Defender Babes wrapped up the day’s proceedings with an entertaining 26-26 draw.

Lagos Seasiders Dikko Ibrahim and Abdullah Favour of Defender Babes received the most valuable player awards.

Matchday 11 Results

Women’s Category

Edo Dynamos 30 Desert Queens 19

Safety Babes 36 Benue Queens 28

Imo Grasshoppers 26 Defender Babes 26

Men’s Category

COAS Shooters 31 Kada Stars 30

Lagos Seasiders 30 Kano Pillars 24

Rima Strikers 32 Borno Spiders 27